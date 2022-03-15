Japan's 10-year bond yields hit 1-month high ahead of U.S. Fed meet

US Markets
Japan's 10-year government bond yields touched a one-month high on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury peers higher on increased optimism ahead of an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year JGB yields JP10YTN=JBTC were traded 1.5 basis points higher at 0.205%, after touching 0.210%, their highest since Feb. 18.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped to 2-1/2-year highs overnight, in the run-up to what is expected to be the U.S. central bank's first rate hike in three years in a quest to tame soaring inflation. US/

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose three basis points to 0.695%.

Superlong JGB yields also rose, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbing 3.5 basis points to 0.900% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rising 2.5 basis points to 0.920%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.035%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.040%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.18 point to 150.06, with a trading volume of 17,532 lots. The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.205%.

