Japan's 10-year bond yields gain ahead of U.S. inflation data, FOMC

Japan's 10-year government bond yields rose on Friday amid cautious trade ahead of U.S. inflation data and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, while there were no market-moving indicators in the domestic market.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC also climbed 0.5 basis point to 0.455%.

Fed Chair Powell had signalled that the FOMC meeting next week would include a discussion about a faster tapering of bond-buying. .N

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.670% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.715%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was steady at minus 0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 151.97, with a trading volume of 2,914 lots.

