Japan's 10-year bond yields flat on U.S. rate hike bets, Ukraine tensions

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields were unchanged on Tuesday, amid caution over the situation in Ukraine and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.135% and the 20-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP20YTN=JBTC remained at 0.525%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.765%, after a moderately solid outcome of an auction for the debt with the same maturity.

The auction received bids worth 2.57 times the securities sold, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 2.37 times at the previous auction.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.070%.

The five-year bonds were not traded and the yield JP5YTN=JBTC stated at minus 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151, with a trading volume of 14,846 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

