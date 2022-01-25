Japan's 10-year bond yields flat on U.S. rate hike bets, Ukraine tensions

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

Japan's 10-year government bond yields were unchanged on Tuesday, amid caution over the situation in Ukraine and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day.

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields were unchanged on Tuesday, amid caution over the situation in Ukraine and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.135% and the 20-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP20YTN=JBTC remained at 0.525%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.765%, after a moderately solid outcome of an auction for the debt with the same maturity.

The auction received bids worth 2.57 times the securities sold, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 2.37 times at the previous auction.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.070%.

The five-year bonds were not traded and the yield JP5YTN=JBTC stated at minus 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151, with a trading volume of 14,846 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More