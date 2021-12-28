Japan's 10-year bond yields flat on lack of catalysts

US Markets
Japan's 10-year government bond yields were flat on Tuesday, as demand faded amid no market-moving indicators ahead of year-end holidays.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.060%, with no bond auctions scheduled until Jan. 5.

Yields on longer-ended bonds rose, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC advancing 0.5 basis point to 0.470% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbing 1 basis point to 0.680%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.735%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 151.85, with 7,516 lots traded.

