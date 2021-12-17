Japan's 10-year bond yields flat on caution over rate hikes

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields were flat on Friday, as falling yields on U.S. Treasuries boosted demand for Japanese debt, but appetite was capped by fears for rate hikes after hawkish moves by global central bank meetings.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.040%.

The U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight, a day after the Federal Reserve doubled the pace of its monthly bond-buying tapering and flagged three interest rate increases next year. US/

The Bank of England overnight surprised most market participants to become the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Bank of Japan also dialled back emergency pandemic-funding, while maintaing ultra-loose policy and extending financial relief for small firms.

Yields on Japanese long-ended notes rose, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC gaining 0.5 basis point to 0.445% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.655%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.695%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.115%. The five-year notes were untraded and their yield JP5YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.02 point to 152.14, with a trading volume of 10,232 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

