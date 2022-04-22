Japan's 10-year bond yields flat, fall below BOJ's target

Junko Fujita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields were flat on Friday, after retreating from the upper limit of the Bank of Japan's target in the previous session.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was at 0.245% throughout the day, falling from 0.25% scaled on Tuesday.

The central bank on Friday launched a second day of offer to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds in its four-day operation to keep the yields going above the implicit 0.25% cap it sets around its 0% target.

Overnight, Federal Reserve officials took a hawkish tone on tightening policy, cementing the view that the U.S. central bank will hike interest rates aggressively as it fights soaring inflation, sending Treasury yields higher. US/

Japan's longer-ended notes rose, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC climbing 1.5 basis points to 0.790% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rising 2 basis points to 1.005%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 1.090%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.060% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.015%.

