Japan's 10-year bond yields flat despite BOJ's bond-buying outcome

Yields on Japan's 10-year government bonds ended flat on Wednesday as investors showed scant response to a moderately weak outcome of Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations.

The market also shrugged off a rise in U.S. Treasuries yields overnight after strong retail sales data.　

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.070%.

U.S. Treasuries and benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR reached as high as 1.646% in early Asia, a three-week high. US/

Yields on longer-end notes rose, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC gaining 0.5 basis point to 0.470% ahead of an auction for the debt with the same maturity on Thursday.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC also rose 0.5 basis point to 0.680% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.730%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.125% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.04 point to 151.62, with a trading volume of 17,078 lots.

