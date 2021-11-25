Japan's 10-year bond yields flat amid solid 40-year note auction

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Yields on Japan's 10-year government bonds (JGBs) were flat on Thursday, while yields on longer-ends notes gained after a solid outcome of the 40-year bond auction.

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's 10-year government bonds (JGBs) were flat on Thursday, while yields on longer-ends notes gained after a solid outcome of the 40-year bond auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.080%, after rising to 0.085% earlier in the session.

The auction for 40-year bonds earlier in the day received bids worth 2.37 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 2.53 at the previous auction.

Demand was not as strong as at the previous sale but the market found the outcome solid, market participants said.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.470%. and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at 0.130% as the bonds were not traded, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 point to 151.57, with a trading volume of 15,909 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More