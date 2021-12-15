Japan's 10-year bond yields flat after Fed decision

Japanese 10-year government bond yields were flat on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March met investor expectations.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.045%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.455%, as the finance ministry auction for the bonds with the same maturity received 3.66 times the amount sold, weaker than a 3.78 times book-to-cover ratio at the previous auction.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.655%, while the 40-year JGBs were not traded and their yield JP40YTN=JBTC remained at 0.705%.

Bonds with the shortest ends were untraded, leaving the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC unchanged at minus 0.115% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC at minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.01 point to 152.08, with a trading volume of 11,559 lots.

