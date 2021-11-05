Japan's 10-year bond yields fall to one-month low after BOE decision

Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to a one-month low on Friday, as a decision by the Bank of England to hold off on raising interest rates underpinned sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell two basis points to 0.055%, its lowest since Oct. 5. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.440%.

The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, wrong-footing investors who had been convinced that it would be the first of the world's big central banks to raise borrowing costs after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision also sent U.S. Treasury yields lower overnight. US/

Yields on shorter and longer notes also fell, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC losing 0.5 basis point to 0.675% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC slipping 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.115% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.23 point to 151.83, with a trading volume of 24,828 lots.

