Japan's 10-year bond yields fall to near 4-week lows

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Friday to their lowest in nearly four weeks, after the Bank of Japan kept its dovish stance unchanged in a widely expected conclusion to its policy-setting meeting.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell as much as 1.5 basis points to 0.235%, its lowest since Oct. 4, after hovering at the top end of the central bank's policy band for a week. It was last at 0.240%

The BOJ kept ultra-low interest rates and maintained its dovish guidance, cementing its status as an outlier among global central banks tightening monetary policy, as recession fears dampen prospects for a solid recovery.

"The outcome (of the BOJ's policy meeting) was in line with expectations. Investors were buying bonds to cover their short positions ahead of the meeting, so that was sign that the market also had expected this," said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of Japan rates research at J.P. Morgan Securities.

"Yields may have not peaked yet, but global trend of rising yields seems to be pausing now, which has made it easier for the Bank of Japan to keep its yield curve control policy."

Yields on beaten-down long-dated bonds also fell. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was down 3 basis points at 1.080%, after falling as low as 1.060% - its lowest since Oct. 14.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 4 basis points to 1.435%, its lowest since Oct. 11.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 basis points to 1.660%.

Market participants await details of the BOJ's bond buying operations for next month due later in the day. The central bank increased the amount of bonds it was planning to buy at scheduled operations on Wednesday, which followed emergency bond buying in two straight sessions last week.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.050%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.11 point to 148.77, with a trading volume of 20,313 lots.

