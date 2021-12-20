Japan's 10-year bond yields fall as Omicron fears curb risk appetite

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Monday on higher demand for save-haven debt as fears over an economic slowdown loomed amid the swift spread of the Omicron variant worldwide.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.040%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.13 point to 152.24, with a trading volume of 9,575 lots.

The spread of Omicron saw the Netherlands go into lockdown on Sunday and put pressure on others to follow, though the United States seemed set to remain open. MKTS/GLOB

The fears dented risk appetite, sending the Nikkei stock average .N225 down more than 2% earlier the session.

Yields on longer-end notes were flat, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC at 0.445% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC at 0.650%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was also flat at 0.695%.

The two-year bonds were not traded and their yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.115%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

