Japan's 10-year bond yields fall after solid auction results

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Tuesday after an auction for bonds of the same maturity saw slightly stronger demand.

The auction received bids worth 3.61 times the amount sold, higher than a ratio of 3.24 times at the previous auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was down one basis point at 0.200%, after touching a three-week low of 0.195% earlier in the session.

Yields on other bonds rose, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rising 0.5 basis point to 0.715% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbing 1.5 basis points to 0.965%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.015%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.005%.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC stayed at minus 0.045%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.04 point to 149.8, with a trading volume of 14,946 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

