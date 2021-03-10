Japan's 10-year bond yields drop in cautious trade ahead of cenbank review

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields edged down on Wednesday, as investors remained cautions about making bets ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy review next week.

The fall also came after benchmark U.S. Treasury yields pulled back from a recent high ahead of auctions.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.120%, while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.510%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.690%. The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.070%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 151.1, with a trading volume of 30,248 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;)) Keywords: JAPAN BONDS/

