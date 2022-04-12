Japan's 10-year bond yield unchanged on BOJ intervention caution

Japan's 10-year government bonds were flat on Tuesday, even as their U.S. peers hit multi-year year highs, as traders remained cautious about the Bank of Japan's possible intervention.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.235%.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR touched its highest since January 2019 overnight and was on pace to climb for a seventh straight session. US/

Investors were wary that the Bank of Japan might step in to defend its yield target, by offering to buy unlimited amount of the 10-year debt at a fixed rate, as it has done previously.

A government auction of five-year bonds received bids worth 3.61 times the securities sold, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.29 times at the previous auction.

The market took the results to be moderately solid and saw little impact on the market, said participants.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.015%, and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.775% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 1.110%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.995%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 149.27, with a trading volume of 11,682 lots.

