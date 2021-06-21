Japan's 10-year bond yield tracks Treasury yields lower amid stock sell-offs

The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) tracked declines on U.S. Treasury yields on Monday, while sharp sell-offs in Japanese equities boosted safe-haven demand for fixed income.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.040%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis points to 0.425%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.670%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis points to 0.740%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis points to minus 0.120%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.105%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.18 points to 151.8, with a trading volume of 21,712 lots.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell to its lowest since March during Asian trading hours.

