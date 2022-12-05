Japan's 10-year bond yield stays at top of BOJ ceiling

December 05, 2022 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita and Tokyo markets team for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond (JGB) yield stayed at the top of its central bank's target on Monday, where it has been perched for more than a week, while yields on most other notes were also little changed over lack of market-moving cues.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC has been flat at 0.250% since Nov. 25, as the central bank has persisted with its daily offers to buy unlimited amounts of bonds with the same maturity.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 1.100% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.490% ahead of an auction for bonds with the same maturity in the next session.

Gen Taniguchi, Mizuho Securities market analyst, said declines in yields on super-long ends could be limited ahead of the auction.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.755%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.030%, and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.110%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 11 yen to 148.83, with a trading volume of 8,165 lots.

