Japan's 10-year bond yield slips after two weeks

December 09, 2022 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield fell on Friday, after staying at the top end of the central bank's target range for two weeks, amid strong demand for super-long-end notes.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.245%, having been stuck at 0.25% since Nov. 25.

"The long-end notes have become cheap after long-lasting sell-offs and traders could buy them back any time. The buying started in the previous session and continued today," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

"The yield on 10-year bonds fell along with them."

Investors have been targeting super-long end notes as the Bank of Japan has not allowed yields on 10-year bonds to cross the top end of its target range to defend its ultra-low rate policy.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 5 basis points to 1.625%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 4.5 basis points to 1.395% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.065%.

Shorter ended notes also fell, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 basis point to -0.020% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC slipping 0.5 basis point to 0.120%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 7 yen to 148.99, with a trading volume of 6,098 lots.

