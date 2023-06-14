Japan's 10-year bond yield rises to track U.S. Treasury peers higher

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year bond yield rose on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields overnight higher, while yields on super-long securities fell amid the absence of an auction till the end of this month.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose to as high as 0.435% in early trade, before trading at 0.435%, up 1.5 basis points (bps) from the previous session.

U.S. Treasury yields rebounded from a brief decline on Tuesday after economic data showed a slowing rise in inflation, a day ahead of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision. US/

"The yields on Japan's mid-to-long term bonds rose after U.S. Treasury yields rose in the previous session," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The absence of an auction for super-long bonds until the end of this month supports sentiment for super-long bonds."

Yields on super-long end notes fell, with The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 bp to 1.235% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC slipping 1 bp to 1.400%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.005%.

There will not be any auction for longer term notes until the Ministry of Finance sells 20-year bonds on June 27.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 bp to 0.080%. The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.080%.

While investor shrugged off any chance of the Bank of Japan's tweak on its ultra-low rate policy at a policy meeting this week, they may start sell-off of bonds toward the end of the year to hedge the rate rise, said Tsuruta.

"But it will all depend on the economic condition and inflation trend," said Tsuruta.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.15 yen to 148.11, with a trading volume of 13,754 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

