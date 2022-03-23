US Markets
Japan's 10-year bond yield rises to one-month high

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japan's 10-year bond yields tracked U.S. Treasury peers higher on Wednesday, extending gains to hover near a level that prompted the Bank of Japan to step in.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.225%, its highest since Feb. 17.

Bond markets extended their retreat as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to take an even more aggressive approach to tame inflation.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR are up 76 basis points (bps) in March and 10-year yields US10YT=RR are up almost 60 bps to 2.4154%, the highest since 2019. US/

The Bank of Japan last month defended its key bond yield target by offering to buy unlimited amount of 10-year bonds at 0.25%. That was after the benchmark yield rose to 0.230%, the highest level since 2016 and close to the implicit 0.25% cap the BOJ set around its target of 0%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.715%, its highest since Feb. 18.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.930%, also the highest since Feb. 18, and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.965%, the highest since Feb. 25.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.030% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.040%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.16 point to 149.71, with a trading volume of 14,367 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

