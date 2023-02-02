Japan's 10-year bond yield nears BOJ's policy cap after weak auction

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 02, 2023 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield on Thursday rose to 0.495%, close to the Bank of Japan's policy ceiling, after an auction for the bond with the same maturity witnessed weak demand.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.495%, its highest level since Jan. 18, approaching the top end of the BOJ's yield target of 0.5%.

"It was natural that the 10-year yield rose to that level as market participants believe the yield should be at 0.5% or higher," said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

"And the auction's demand was weak."

The auction for 10-year bonds received bids 4.61 times the amount sold, lower than a ratio of 4.76 times at the previous auction.

The yield fell to as low as 0.470% earlier in the session, due to expectations that investors would buy back bonds to cover short positions, said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis points to 0.185%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis points to -0.025%.

Yields on super-long notes fell as investors considered them cheap, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC falling 4.5 basis points to 1.295%, its lowest since Jan. 27. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC slipped 4.5 basis points to 1.515%, its lowest in a week.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 6 basis points to 1.755%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.