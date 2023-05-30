Japan's 10-year bond yield inches down amid caution over auction

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield inched down on Tuesday, amid caution ahead of an auction of bonds with the same maturity this week.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.430%.

"Investors do not want to make active bets on the 10-year bonds ahead of the auction," said Makoto Suzuki, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities.

"There were not many participants in the market today also because the U.S. market was closed overnight, and there are still some uncertainties about the U.S. debt ceiling talks."

The Ministry of Finance will hold the auction for 10-year bonds on Thursday, issuing about 2.7 trillion yen ($20 billion) of new securities.

The bonds to be issued JP00060037=BBCL were traded at 0.430% on Thursday.

Yields on longer-ended notes fell after the yields rose to their one-month high last week. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.015% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 1.250%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.415%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.065% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.1 yen to 148.54.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Giles Elgood)

