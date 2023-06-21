Japan's 10-year bond yield hits one-month low tracking overseas peers

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield fell to a one-month low, tracking declines in overseas yields, while yields on other tenors stayed nearly flat.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.370%, its lowest since May 18.

U.S. Treasury yields fell overnight, in line with declines in Europe and the UK, as investors priced in market expectations of the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. US/

Yurie Suzuki, market analyst at Mizuho Securities, said there were few market-moving cues besides the movement of overseas yields.

"Investors bought bonds to cover short positions following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ)'s decision, but this will be coming to an end soon," she added.

The BOJ maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy last week despite stronger-than-expected inflation.

BOJ board member Seiji Adachi, on Wednesday, brushed aside expectations that the central bank could tweak its yield curve control policy, saying it was too early to phase out the ultra-loose monetary policy due to uncertainty over the price outlook.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bps to 0.970%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.200% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.360%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.070%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bps to 0.070%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.14 yen to 148.67.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.