Japan's 10-year bond yield flat amid auction worries

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 31, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield changed course to trade flat on Wednesday, as worries about an auction in the next session outweighed demand for investors to adjust their portfolios.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.430% after falling to 0.415% earlier in the session.

The earlier decline in the 10-year yield was due to demand from investors who wanted to boost their positions ahead of a slew of maturities of bonds next month, strategists said.

"There were worries about the auction, but demand for adjusting durations of bonds ahead of maturities supported sentiment," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB Strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The Ministry of Finance will hold the auction for 10-year bonds in the next session, selling about 2.7 trillion yen ($19.99 billion) of new securities.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.015%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point (bp) to 1.255%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 1.420%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.055%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 0.080%.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

