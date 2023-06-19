News & Insights

Japan's 10-year bond yield falls to near 1-month low on BOJ relief

June 19, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield fell to a nearly one-month low on Monday on investors' relief about the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continuing its ultra-low rate policy and as the need for adjusting portfolios boosted demand.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point (bps) to 0.390%, its lowest level since May 23.

The BOJ maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy on Friday despite stronger-than-expected inflation, signalling it will remain a dovish outlier among global central banks and focus on supporting a fragile economic recovery.

"Also, there is demand for buying JGBs as funds are trying to rebalance their portfolios toward the end of the quarter as a sharp rally in stocks boosted the value of their equities," Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist and fund manager, T&D Asset Management.

There will be around 4 trillion yen ($28.27 billion) worth of demand to buy JGBs in the next two weeks from various Japanese funds, including pension funds, while they could sell as much as 6 trillion yen worth of sale of stocks, Naimoka added.

Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 jumped nearly 20% in the latest quarter to hit a 33-year high.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bps to 0.985%. The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bps to 1.225%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.380%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.075% and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was also flat at -0.070%.

The 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.08 yen to 148.4.

($1 = 141.5100 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

