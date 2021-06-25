Japan's 10-year bond yield falls as yield on U.S. peer drifts lower

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell on Friday amid an absence of market-moving factors in Japan, while sentiment was underpinned as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield drifted lower overnight.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.045%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.425%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.675% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.750%.

At the shorter end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151.72, with a trading volume of 11,506 lots.

Weaker than anticipated readings on jobless claims and durable goods orders kept Treasury yields in a tight range on Thursday, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovering just below 1.5%. US/

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

