Japan's 10-year bond yield falls as caution for BOJ's policy change remains weak

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, in the run up to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy at its meeting next week, as fewer people expect the central bank to tweak its ultra-loose policy.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.410%, its lowest since June 2. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.000%.

"Caution for the BOJ's policy tweak is weak," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The yield will trade around the current level, which is slightly higher than 0.4% for a time being."

The BOJs two-day policy meeting starts Thursday next week.

Expectations for the BOJ to tweak its ultra-loose policy have receded, as governor Kazuo Ueda repeatedly said the central bank will continue monetary easing until inflation will sustainably hit its 2% target.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.240%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.435%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 0.075%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to -0.065%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.08 yen to 148.85

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

