Japan's 10-year bond yield falls amid supply shortage

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

August 04, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield fell on Friday as investor demand for the paper rose amid a shortage of supplies, while yields on other tenors hit their multi-month highs.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.640%.

"Investors do not own enough 10-year notes after a series of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) emergency bond buyings," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

The BOJ conducted emergency bond burying in the past sessions as the yield jumped to a more than nine-year high of 0.655% in the on Thursday, after the central bank set its de-facto yield ceiling at 1%.

"So far the BOJ has shown its intention to contain the 10-year bond yield," Sano added.

Yields on super-long maturities tracked U.S. Treasury peers higher overnight, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rising to 1.355%, its highest since Feb. 1, before retreating to 1.345%, down 3 bps from the previous session.

Overnight U.S. long-term Treasury yields hit nine-month highs after employment and other economic data pointed to easing inflation. US/

Japan's 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC touched 1.630%, its highest since Jan. 13, before trading last at 1.625%, up 3.5 bps from the previous session.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 4 bps to 1.805%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 0.215%, its highest since March 10.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.020%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 yen to 146.3, with a trading volume of 14,931 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

