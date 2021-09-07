Japan's 10-year bond yield falls after solid 30-year note auction

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond (JGB) yield fell on Tuesday after a moderately solid outcome of an auction for 30-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.1 point to 151.98, with a trading volume of 30,527 lots.

Earlier on Tuesday, a government auction of 30-year notes received bids worth three times the securities sold, almost the same bid-cover ratio of 3.07 times at the previous auction.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.420% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was also flat at 0.735%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC remained at 0.655% as bonds were untraded.

The five-year bonds were not traded either and their yield JP5YTN=JBTC stayed at minus 0.100%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.125%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.