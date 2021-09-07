Japan's 10-year bond yield falls after solid 30-year note auction

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japan's 10-year government bond (JGB) yield fell on Tuesday after a moderately solid outcome of an auction for 30-year notes.

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond (JGB) yield fell on Tuesday after a moderately solid outcome of an auction for 30-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.1 point to 151.98, with a trading volume of 30,527 lots.

Earlier on Tuesday, a government auction of 30-year notes received bids worth three times the securities sold, almost the same bid-cover ratio of 3.07 times at the previous auction.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.420% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was also flat at 0.735%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC remained at 0.655% as bonds were untraded.

The five-year bonds were not traded either and their yield JP5YTN=JBTC stayed at minus 0.100%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.125%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More