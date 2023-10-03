Japan's 10-year bond yield falls after better-than-expected auction

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield fell on Tuesday after investors witnessed a better-than-expected auction outcome for the bonds with the same maturity.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.755%, after hitting 0.780% - its highest since September 2013 - earlier in the session.

"The outcome was supported by the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) bond-buying operation scheduled in the next session," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The BOJ said on Monday it would offer to buy bonds with maturities between five and 10 years on Wednesday, after the JGB yields hit new multi-year highs.

"Even though the BOJ widened the trading band of the 10-year bond yields to give more flexibility to the market, the yield levels and outcome of an auction is determined by what the BOJ does," said Tsuruta.

The government bond auction received 3.93 times the amount sold, slightly lower than a ratio of 4.02 times at the previous auction last month.

But the tail, or the gap between the lowest and average price, narrowed to 0.02 yen from 0.10 yen, a sign of stronger demand.

The 10-year bond auctions in the previous two months witnessed weak demand. Investors were cautious about buying the securities due to the possibility of yields rising after a potential BOJ policy tweak to rein in inflation.

Inflation has stubbornly remained above the BOJ's 2% target for more than a year.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

