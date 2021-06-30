Japan's 10-year bond yield ends flat as BOJ trims bond purchase

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - The yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds gave up early gains to end unchanged on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan trimmed the amount of bonds it will purchase in the coming quarter.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC closed at 0.055% after rising to 0.060%, while the 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 points to 151.68, with a trading volume of 15,824 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis points to 0.440%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.685%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.765%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was also flat at minus 0.115%, and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.100%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

