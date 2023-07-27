Japan's 10-year bond yield crosses BOJ's policy ceiling

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield crossed the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy ceiling for the first time in more than four months on Friday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 7 basis points (bps) to 0.505%, its highest since March 3.

The yield rose after a local report said the BOJ will discuss allowing long-term interest rates to rise above its 0.5% cap by a certain degree on Friday, when it concludes a two-day rate review.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

