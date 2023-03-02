Japan's 10-year bond yield crosses BOJ policy cap

By 0130 GMT, the five-year government bond yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.195%, while bonds on other tenors have not been traded.

Earlier in the session, the government data showed core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo slowed in February as the effect of government energy subsidies kicked in, though an index stripping away the effect of fuel hit a fresh three-decade high in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure.

