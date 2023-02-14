Japan's 10-year bond yield at top of BOJ's policy band ahead of U.S. CPI data

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield was flat at the top of the Bank of Japan's policy ceiling on Tuesday, amid caution for a key U.S. inflation report, while yields on super-long notes fell.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.500% after untraded most of the session.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.285% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 1.485%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 1.720%.

"Investors were cautions as they awaited for the U.S. inflation data," said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist and fund manager, T&D Asset Management.

Later on Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release January's consumer price index (CPI) data, which is expected to show how effective Federal Reserve policy tightening has been in taming inflation.

Also, the Japanese government academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan head as had been reported in the media.

Yields on super-long notes were supported by a firm outcome of the Ministry of Finance's liquidity-enhancing auction in the previous session, said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.185%, after rising to 0.195% following the announcement of outcome of the BOJ's loan offer to financial institutions.

The BOJ offered 1 trillion yen ($7.57 billion) of five-year loans against collateral to banks, in its third such operation to contain rising yields.

The central bank received 3.032 trillion yen worth of demand, compared with demand worth 3.264 trillion yen in the previous offer.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.060% at its lowest level since Nov. 11.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.17 yen to 146.81, with a trading volume of 10,882 lots.

($1 = 132.0300 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

