Japan's 10-year bond prices rise on weak economic data

Japan's 10-year government bond prices rose on Monday, as weaker-than-expected economic growth data drove investors to buy safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.065%.

Japan's economy contracted much faster than expected in the third quarter as global supply disruptions hit exports and business spending plans and fresh COVID-19 cases soured the consumer mood, the government data showed on Monday.

While the market had expected the negative growth, the dent was worse than expected, a market participant said.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.465%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.

The two-year bonds have not been traded and their yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.120%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.725%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151.72, with a trading volume of 11,927 lots.

