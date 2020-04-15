Japan's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus to lift GDP by 3.8% - Abe

Japan's coronavirus emergency economic stimulus should boost the country's real gross domestic product by 3.8%, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday at the end of a meeting of the government's top economic advisory council.

The government last week approved an emergency economic stimulus package worth 108.2 trillion yen ($1.01 trillion), with fiscal spending of 39.5 trillion yen, aimed at battling the fallout from the coronavirus.

