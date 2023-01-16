Japanese yields top policy cap for 2nd day, defying massive BOJ buying

By Junko Fujita and Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield topped the Bank of Japan's policy ceiling for a second straight trading session on Monday, despite a new wave of emergency bond-buying operations by the central bank.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC jumped 1 basis point to 0.510% to start the session, exceeding the BOJ's 0.5% cap.

The announcement of unlimited fixed-rate purchase operations in maturities up to 10 years and another 1.4 billion yen ($11 million) of unscheduled buying across the curve was slow to take effect on the yield, but by 0536 GMT had brought it back to 0.5%.

The BOJ will end a two-day policy-setting meeting on Wednesday, and speculators continue to pile on bets that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his team could be forced to tweak policy again. In December, the BOJ surprised markets by doubling the margin of tolerance for 10-year yields to 50 basis points either side of its 0% target.

"The market is pricing in a chance of a hike in the short-term rate, not necessarily at this meeting, but in the next few meetings, and that's the source of the yield spike," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura.

"That's what the BOJ wants to fight against."

Matsuzawa also highlighted the conundrum for speculators if the BOJ forgoes a change on Wednesday: with the next meeting not until March - the last of Kuroda's career - can they continue to short the 10-year bond for so long when it's been the focus of the BOJ's buying operations?

Monday's rise in yields was dwarfed by the spike on Friday, when they hit the highest since mid-2105 at 0.545% before being calmed by a record 5 trillion yen of buying by the BOJ.

($1 = 127.71 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

