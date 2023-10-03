News & Insights

Japanese yen weakens past psychologically significant 150 per dollar level

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 03, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Alun John, Brigid Riley, Kevin Buckland, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters ->

NEWYORK/LONDON/TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The yen weakened to 150 to the dollar on Tuesday, a level some analysts think could prompt concerned Japanese authorities to intervene to prop up the currency.

The dollar rose as high as 150.165 yen, JPY=EBS its highest since October 2022, as the greenback pushed higher against most currencies, driven by surging U.S. Treasury yields.

(Reporting by Alun John in London, Brigid Riley and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.