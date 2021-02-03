Japanese traders Mitsui and Marubeni raise profit forecasts

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T and Marubeni Corp 8002.T on Wednesday lifted their annual profit forecasts, citing higher iron ore prices and trading on chemical products, shrugging off damage from COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitsui finance chief Takakazu Uchida told a news conference that the company has achieved a sharp rebound in earnings as the economies of many countries have shown signs of recovery.

"A strong iron ore segment, backed by China's robust demand, and healthy trading of essential goods amid the pandemic have helped boost our earnings," he said.

Mitsui lifted its annual net profit forecast by 50% to 270 billion yen ($2.6 billion) from its previous 180 billion yen forecast, though the upgraded estimate still represents a 31% decline year on year.

The company lowered its estimate of the pandemic's negative impact on annual earnings to 80 billion yen, down from its October estimate of 140 billion yen, which had been cut from an initial forecast of 200 billion yen.

"Some industries, such as the automobile sector, that had been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis have shown a notable recovery in the last quarter," Uchida said.

Marubeni also upgraded its full-year net profit guidance, lifting its forecast to 190 billion yen from a November estimate of 150 billion yen.

Firmer prices in iron ore and strong trading of chemical products contributed to higher profits, while stronger grain prices helped to boost its Gavilon and Columbia Grain businesses in the United States, said Marubeni finance chief Takayuki Furuya.

Rival Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, meanwhile, stuck to its profit guidance, with profit for the April-December period reaching 85% of its annual target.

The company cited an expected loss related to a restructuring charge by affiliate Mitsubishi Motors 7211.T and potential impairment losses on its other assets in the January-March quarter.

($1 = 105.0600 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by David Goodman)

