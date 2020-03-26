Japanese trade houses' shares sink on Marubeni loss warning, virus impact

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese trading houses sank on Thursday after Marubeni Corp 8002.T said it would book a record annual loss as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak drives down prices of oil and commodities.

Shares in Marubeni fell about 12% after it said it would have to write down massive impairment losses on its assets ranging from oil to copper to grains.

Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, Mitsui & Co 8031.T, Sumitomo Corp 8053.T and Itochu Corp 8001.T fell between 2.5% and 5.9%, underperforming the broader TOPIX index .TOPX which finished down 1.8%.

Marubeni on Wednesday predicted a record net loss of 190 billion yen ($1.71 billion) for the year ending March, against a previous prediction of a 200 billion yen net profit.

"The impairment loss was bigger than expected," Akira Morimoto, senior analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities said in a report dated March 25, adding that there was now a risk Marubeni could cut its dividend in the next business year starting in April.

Despite the loss forecast, Marubeni said it was keeping its annual dividend forecast of 35 yen per share.

"Above all, it was disappointing that the company did not come up with measures on how to improve corporate value in light of the latest impairment losses," Morimoto said.

Thanh Ha Pham, an analyst at Jefferies, said the news from Marubeni had negative implications for the wider trading company sector.

"The global pandemic is revealing weaknesses of the general trading company business model that requires leverage and uses financial engineering," he said in a report issued on Wednesday.

"We think that there is a real risk other trading companies will follow Marubeni's example and might decide to impair assets."

Oil and gas companies across the world are cutting spending as stringent travel restrictions to contain the virus have drastically reduced fuel consumption and a crude oil glut is swelling after the collapse of an OPEC+ output deal.

International benchmark oil prices LCOc1 have more than halved since the start of the year, falling to around $25 a barrel, while copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME)CMCU3 has lost about 21% and S&P GSCI grains index .SPGSGR has dropped 5%.

The major benchmark commodity index, the Thomson Reuters Core Commodity Index .TRCCRB, plunged to its lowest in about 21 years last week.

