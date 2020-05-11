Japanese telco SoftBank sees FY operating profit stable at Y920 billion

Japanese telco SoftBank Corp on Monday said it forecasts operating profit will rise 0.9% to 920 billion yen ($8.6 billion) in the current financial year.

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) -

Japan's third-largest wireless carrier is a vital source of cash for its highly leveraged parent SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, which is set to post a record annual operating loss next week as Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's tech bets curdle.

