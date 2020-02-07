Japanese telco SoftBank posts 15% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japanese telco SoftBank Corp on Friday reported a 15% rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, underpinned by its mobile business. Operating profit in the October-December quarter was 243 billion yen ($2.21 billion) versus 211 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of 240 billion yen from three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.8600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;)) Keywords: SOFTBANK RESULTS/ (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.