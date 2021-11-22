Japanese stocks track Dow lower, chip shares limit fall

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks fell on Monday, tracking the Dow's losses at the end of last week amid renewed coronavirus concerns, while chip-related shares followed their U.S. peers higher.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.23% to 29,677.95 by the midday break, while the broader Topix .TOPX slipped 0.34% to 2,037.59.

Pandemic jitters sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI to its fourth losing session in five on Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC surged. .NMKTS/GLOB

Broader investor sentiment was also hit as Austria announced new restrictions to deal with rising COVID-19 cases, while there were fears Germany could follow suit.

"Investor sentiment was weighed down by the Dow's decline, which was hurt by concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"The hurdle for the Nikkei to climb over the 30,000 level is getting higher as investors seem to be under pressure to sell stocks when the Nikkei moves closer to that level."

Oil explorers .IMING led the declines as COVID-19 worries sent oil prices lower, with Inpex 1605.T losing 5.09% and Japan Petroleum Exploration 1662.T slipping 0.97%.

Shares that would benefit from an economic reopening fell, with airlines .IAIRL.T shedding 1.66% and railways .IRAIL.T losing 0.77%.

Chip-related shares rose, with Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T up 1.25% and 0.25%, respectively.

Japan Steel Works 5631.T rose 4.87% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, followed by Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd 5214.T, up 3.98%, and Nippon Sheet Glass 5202.T, which climbed 3.37%.

Among the biggest percentage losers, Nissan Motor 7201.T fell 2.99% and Ricoh 7752.T dropped 2.89%.

There were 78 advancers on the Nikkei index against 140 decliners.

