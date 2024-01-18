Japanese Stocks Surge as Foreign Investment Reaches Three-Month Peak

Japanese equities continued their blistering ascent in 2024, fueled by a surge in foreign investor buying that reached its highest level in three months, as reported by Bloomberg. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Finance, foreign investors snapped up a net 1.2 trillion yen ($8.1 billion) worth of Japanese stocks, marking their strongest buying spree since October 2023.

This enthusiasm from international players comes as Japanese equities extend their outperformance compared to other major markets in the new year. The Nikkei 225 Index gained 6.8% year-to-date, adding to a trailing 12-month return of more than 32%.

Several factors are driving this bullish sentiment towards Japanese stocks. A weaker yen, coupled with the Bank of Japan's continued commitment to negative interest rates, creates an attractive environment for foreign investors seeking higher returns.

With the latest core inflation figure slowed down to 2.5%, the central bank has shown no signs of impending policy tightening, keeping yen cheap by historical standards. Market participants are anticipating that the interest rates will remain in negative territory at least until April, further enhancing the attractiveness of Japanese stocks for investors.

Beyond monetary policy, the Tokyo Stock Exchange's efforts to improve corporate governance add another layer of confidence to the market.

Analysts believe the rally could continue. In a recent interview with Reuters, Kenji Abe of Daiwa Securities said his year-end forecast is 40,000. The index closed at 35,477 on Wednesday.

