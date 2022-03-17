Japanese stocks see fourth week of foreign outflows

March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks continued to face massive foreign outflows last week, as talks between Ukraine and Russian ministers last week showed little progress in easing the fierce conflict, while a surge in U.S. inflation added to investor worries.

Outsiders sold Japanese stocks worth 314.8 billion yen ($2.65 billion) in the week to March 11, compared with net selling of 379.64 billion yen in the previous week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Foreigners sold 993.5 billion yen in cash equity markets but purchased derivatives of 678.7 billion yen.

Data showed last week that U.S. consumer prices hit the largest annual increase in 40 years in February, fanning market fears over policy rates, however, this week, investors took in stride the long expected start of monetary tightening after the Federal Reserve increased rates by a quarter point, as expected.

Last week, Japanese equities' benchmarks dropped for a fourth successive week, with the Nikkei index .N225 losing 3.2% and the Topix index .TOPX shedding 2.5%. The Nikkei index hit a 21-month low last week.

Both indexes are set for their best week in multiple weeks on investor hopes for a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, amid talks of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv.

Meanwhile, cross-border investors secured Japanese bonds of 474.6 billion yen, marking a fourth straight week of net buying, finance ministry data showed.

On the other hand, Japanese investors sold overseas equities of 194.6 billion yen after two straight weeks of net buying, although they purchased cross-border bonds of 16.8 billion yen.

($1 = 118.8000 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3u5XsnX

Japanese investments in stocks abroadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/365YpVl

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

