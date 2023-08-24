Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign outflow in five months

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks witnessed a massive outflow of foreign funds last week, hit by concerns over slower growth in China and prospects of a longer-than-expected period of tighter monetary policy in the U.S.

Data from Japanese exchanges showed foreign investors offloaded a net 837.14 billion yen ($5.77 billion) worth of Japanese equities during the week ended Aug. 18, marking their biggest weekly net selling since March 17.

They exited 741.55 billion yen worth of cash equities and 95.59 billion yen worth of derivatives.

Foreign investors, however, still purchased about 7.72 trillion yen worth of Japanese shares on a net basis so far this year, compared with net selling of about 524 billion yen last year.

Stocks fell globally last week as U.S. bond yields rose after a recent run of data that underscored the U.S. economy's resilience, and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed officials are still focused on reining in inflation.

The Nikkei index .N225 dropped 3.15% last week, marking its biggest weekly loss since mid-December 2022. The broader Topix index .TOPX also shed about 2.88%.

Meanwhile, foreign investors secured about 1.13 trillion yen worth of long-term Japanese bonds in their first weekly net buying in six weeks. They also poured about 331.5 billion yen into short-term securities.

On the other hand, Japanese investors remained net sellers in long-term overseas bonds for a second successive week, with net disposals amounting to 263.2 billion yen.

They were, however, net buyers of 185.6 billion yen worth of foreign equities after seven weekly net selling in a row.

($1 = 145.1900 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

