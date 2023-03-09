Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign inflow in five weeks

March 9 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were big buyers in Japanese stocks in the week ended March 3, thanks to upbeat results from domestic firms and data showing robust manufacturing activity from China.

Overseas investors purchased Japanese equities worth a net 699.84 billion yen ($5.12 billion), marking their biggest weekly net buying since Jan. 27, data from exchanges showed.

They secured a net 799.28 billion yen worth of derivatives but exited 99.44 billion yen worth of cash equities.

In a boost to Japanese stocks last week, Fast Retailing 9983.T posted robust same-store sales at its Uniqlo brand, while processed food maker Ajinomoto 2802.Traised its annual profit forecast.

The Nikkei share average .N225 surged 1.73% last week, marking its biggest weekly gain since Jan. 27, while the Topix index .TOPX added 1.57%.

Meanwhile, foreign investors offloaded a net 990.8 billion yen worth of Japanese bonds last week after disposing of a net 225.3 billion yen worth in the previous week.

They withdrew 800.7 billion yen from long-term bonds and 190.1 billion yen from short-term bonds.

On the other hand, Japanese investors exited 18.4 billion yen worth of foreign equities in a sixth straight week of net selling. They also disposed of 190.9 billion yen worth of overseas bonds.

($1 = 136.6400 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FbljJv

Foreign flows into Japanese debt securitieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Fx7xRJ

Japanese investments in stocks abroadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3L9EyqH

Japanese investments in overseas debt securitieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FbXvVL

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((gaurav.dogra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.