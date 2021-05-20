Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign fund outflows in 14 months

May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares saw their biggest weekly foreign fund outflows in 14 months last week, as concerns grew over rising domestic COVID-19 cases and a pickup in U.S. inflation.

Foreign investors turned net sellers in the week ended May 14, offloading a net 1.11 trillion yen ($10.22 billion) worth of stocks - the biggest since early March 2020, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They sold a net 421.48 billion yen in cash equities markets and 693.39 billion yen worth of derivatives last week.

A pickup in U.S. inflation fanned worries that interest rates might be raised sooner than expected, hitting Japanese tech stocks such as SoftBank Group 9984.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T.

Japan widening its state of emergency to three more prefectures hit hard by the pandemic also hit sentiment last week.

The Nikkei share average .N225 plunged 4.3% last week, its biggest since end-July 2020, while the Topix index .TOPX dipped 2.6%.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased overseas equities worth a net 189.7 billion yen last week, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 109.0500 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2QzjVKt

Japanese investments in stocks abroadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oFf1bC

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

