Japanese stocks rise to a week's high on hopes of coronavirus slowdown, Wall St rally

Tokyo shares gained on Tuesday, supported by tentative signs of the coronavirus crisis likely levelling off in New York and other global hot spots, with long-only investors still awaiting details of Japan's massive economic stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 rose 1.3% to 18,808.53 by the midday break, its highest level since March 31, tracking sharp gains in Wall Street stocks overnight.

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, with the S&P 500 .SPX, Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC all rallying more than 7%, encouraged by the slowing death toll from the virus in global hot spots, including New York and Italy. .N

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.2% to 1,392.99, with nearly four-fifths of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the exchange trading in positive territory.

Stocks that were battered more in recent weeks fared better on Tuesday.

Tokyo Electron Ltd 8035.T climbed 5.1% and Advantest Corp 6857.T soared 10.4% after U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX jumped 10.4% overnight. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's 005930.KS better-than-expected profit also provided a tailwind.

However, traders said it is just a short-covering rally and lacks conviction.

Many long-term investors are waiting for the details of Japan's $1-trillion economic stimulus package, analysts said.

The government is planning to finalise a massive stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen - equal to 20% of Japan's economic output - to cushion the heavy impact of the pandemic on the world's third-largest economy.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a news conference at 7 p.m. (1000 GMT), after seeking formal advice on declaring the emergency from a panel of experts.

Abe is also set to announce a state of emergency on Tuesday for the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures to stem a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in major population centres.

Elsewhere, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 4502.T advanced 3.1% on the news that blood products giant CSL Behring has joined forces with the Japanese drugmaker to develop a COVID-19 plasma treatment.

