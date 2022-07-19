Japanese stocks post modest gains ahead of BOJ policy meet

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks extended gains on Tuesday, though performances were modest with investors reluctant to make big moves ahead of this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting, despite lowered estimates for aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei share average .N225 started trade 0.8% higher to break through the psychological barrier of 27,000 before finishing at 26,961.68 as markets closed up 0.65% for the day.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.54%.

"The level 27,000 seems to have become the key barrier," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm. "We'd like to see new market factors to help decisively break through it."

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 171 made gains, 52 made losses, and two traded flat.

European stock index futures were down ahead of markets opening, with FTSE 100 futures FFlc1 dropping 0.38% and Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 dipping 0.60%.

Shares of Japanese heavy industries were some of the strong performers, buoyed by a report over the weekend that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government won't set a ceiling on defence spending in the next annual budget.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd 7012.T rose 5.22%, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd 7011.T was up 2.5%.

Even as shares of Apple Inc AAPL.O made losses overnight following a Bloomberg report that the company planned to slow hiring over the next year, Japanese suppliers didn't appear to be broadly affected.

Sony Group Corp 6758.T, Apple's primary image sensor supplier, gained 2.32%. Components makers Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd 6981.T and Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd 6976.T were up 0.24% and 1.1%, respectively.

Utilities companies weighed in the Nikkei, with the sector down 1.36% overall.

Kansai Electric Power Co Inc 9503.T lost 2.78%, and Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc 9501.T was down 2.38%.

Video game maker Nintendo 7974.T fell 2.50% to wipe out gains made on Friday, when its share price jumped 2.33% on the news that it was buying an animation studio.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sam.Byford@thomsonreuters.com;))

